JAÉN Emergency Services Rescue A 78-Year-Old Woman Trapped In A House Fire



The 112 Andalucía Emergency services this morning (Saturday 27) deployed the Jaén Fire Brigade, the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES), plus patrols from the Local and National Police, after receiving a call at 4.50am reporting a house on fire in Jaén capital.

Emergency services attended the fire at a block of flats in Tiro Nacional street in Jaén, with the initial report being that a 78-year-old woman was trapped inside the home, but on arrival, it was obvious that the fire was also affecting other sections of the building, as reported by elmira.es.

Upon arrival, the Local Police verified that the woman was trapped in one of the rooms of the house, so officers accessed through a window and rescued the 78-year-old woman who was suffering from a head injury.

Reports said that “everything indicates that the fire started in the garage, although the house was only affected by the accumulation of smoke”, but it was not necessary to evacuate the building, although EPES treated seven of the residents of the building for smoke inhalation, with nobody having to go to the hospital.

