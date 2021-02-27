Hopes Raised For Spain’s Tourism Industry After EU Say’s Vaccine Certificates Expected By Summer.

HOPES have been raised for Spain’s much-beleaguered tourism industry after 27 EU members convened to discuss the introduction of so-called ‘Vaccine Passports’. European Union leaders met virtually to hash out various coronavirus issues. Progress was promised on vaccines, though questions still remain over border closings and travel.

Member state politicians used the meeting to discuss approaches to speeding up the delivery of vaccines, the implementation and use of vaccine passports and the potential for conflict arising from national border closings. Perhaps the most important short-term announcement to emerge from the meeting was that of “convergence” around the concept of a vaccine passport.

Speaking at a press conference alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel said Europeans and their leaders “need to face the truth” about the difficulty of the task at hand but said that ‘hope was on the horizon.’

BORIS JOHNSON says Brits won’t need a ‘vaccine passport’ to visit the pub, but they ‘may’ need one to go on holiday

The Prime Minister has ruled out the notion that people would require a ‘vaccination passport’ to go to the pub once UK lockdown restrictions are lifted and the hospitality industry can once again open its doors. The Prime Minister rubbished rumours that the government is considering restricting access to a tipple to those who have received the Covid jab, but didn’t rule out the possibility that proof of the vaccine would be required for Brits wanting to go on holidays this year.

