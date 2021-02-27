FUTURMODA fashion event in Spain’s Alicante cancelled due to Covid restrictions

The Futurmoda Organising Committee along with the AEC Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2021 much-anticipated fashion event, set to be held at the Alicante Fair Institution (IFA) in Elche on April 7 and 8 due to ongoing travel restrictions. The famous show usually draws visitors, designers and manufacturers from across the globe keen to examine Spain’s exemplary leather goods.

“The organizing committee of the fair has made the difficult decision to cancel the celebration of the 45th edition of the International Exhibition of Leather, Components and Machinery for Footwear and Leather Goods, due to the current restrictions, both to be able to travel, as well as to be able to celebrate events and professional fairs, and thus avoid the possible risks of contagion and economic losses due to the lack of timely decisions or unexpected postponements that had to be adopted in the last minute,” they explained in a statement.

For their part, AEC has said that they haven’t ruled out putting together some kind of digitised version of the event, or indeed moving the event entirely to later in the year when restrictions have eased somewhat.

“We ratify our will and commitment to hold the fair again when there is a positive evolution of the situation, as well as a specific legal framework, which allows us to safely plan the return of the fair activity,” a spokesperson said.

