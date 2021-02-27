Home Spain Madrid Fuenlabrada, Madrid Car Crash Leaves One Dead

FUENLABRADA, Madrid Car Crash Leaves One Young Driver Dead, And One Injured

A 32-year-old young man has died on the R-5 motorway in Fuenlabrada, Madrid this afternoon (Saturday 27), after his car ran out of petrol and was hit from behind by another passenger vehicle, as reported by lasexta.com.

The 112 Emergency services reported that the incident occurred at around 3.25pm at Km9 of the R-5, heading in the direction of Madrid, near the town of Fuenlabrada.

Apparently, the car that the victim had been driving ran out of petrol in the left lane of the road, only half a kilometre from a petrol station, and was then hit from behind by another vehicle on the same carriageway.


The Fuenlabrada Fire Brigade attended the scene of the accident, and had to rescue the driver of the first vehicle, who it is reported had suffered multiple injuries in the collision, and despite the cardiopulmonary recovery manoevures practiced by SUMMA 112 health workers, they were unable to save his life, and sadly died at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the other car suffered concussion in the impact of the collision and, after being stabilised by SUMA 112, was transferred in a stable condition to the Puerta del Sur hospital in Móstoles.


Guardia Civil investigators have since taken over the investigation of the incident.

