THE President of the Madrina Foundation has called for ‘Baby Boxes’ saying that they are needed urgently, so that babies are not abandoned like rubbish.

-- Advertisement --



Conrado Gimenez, told national Spanish daily ABC, that 40 babies are abandoned every year in Spanish hospitals, and that the number of teenage pregnancies are on the rise, and is asking for the measure which is already used in other countries to be introduced in Spain.

He also explained that there is a lack of information for young girls about their choices when faced with an unwanted pregnancy as well as them being subjected to pressure from their family and their environment, which may lead them to eventually abandon the baby for lack of resources.

He pointed out that current legislation in Spain requires identification when giving a baby up for adoption so that in the future that child can exercise the right to know who its mother is. This, Gimenez said, is one reason why many girls decide against it and why the ‘Baby Box’ system is needed. They are specially adapted cribs at hospitals, NGOs and foundations where babies can be left safely instead of being abandoned to die. “The right to life of the babies must prevail over the right to know their biological mother” he said.

The boxes are a kind of incubator with sensors that measure the temperature and set off a silent alarm when a baby is placed inside. The emergency services are then alerted.

The Madrina Foundation has a 24h helpline, 914 490 690, and an assistance website www.madrina.org/ayuda_SOS to help all mothers in a situation of crisis, and in the face of all those people who are in a similar situation, before making a decision without turning back.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Foundation calls for ‘Baby Box’ to prevent babies being abandoned”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.