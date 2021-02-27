Fire-raiser’s defence shot down in flames

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Fire-raiser's defence shot down in flames
: DELIBERATE FIRE: TSJA confirmed Berja man’s sentence Photo credit: Pixabay

ANDALUCIA’S Upper Court of Justice (TSJA) upheld a Berja man’s four-year sentence for deliberately starting a forest fire in 2019.

Although flames consumed only 2,100 square metres of woodland, the fire was in danger of spreading to nearby houses and required urgent action by 30 firefighters and a firefighting aircraft.

-- Advertisement --

The accused, nicknamed El Tallo, must also pay a fine of €6 per day for 20 months, the TSJA confirmed, rejecting his defence lawyer’s claims that the fire was in fact caused by the witness who gave evidence against his client.

The tribunal dismissed the lawyer’s argument as “nothing more than wild speculation lacking the merest scintilla of evidence” without producing “information or elements” capable of calling the sentence into question.


The court also pointed out that the witness would been “an utter imbecile” to have started a fire in a zone adjoining his own corral with chickens that later died in the blaze.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fire-raiser’s defence shot down in flames.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page






Previous articleMars Rover ‘Perseverance’ Controlled By NASA Professor From His Flat In South London
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here