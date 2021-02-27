Fire-raiser’s defence shot down in flames

ANDALUCIA’S Upper Court of Justice (TSJA) upheld a Berja man’s four-year sentence for deliberately starting a forest fire in 2019.

Although flames consumed only 2,100 square metres of woodland, the fire was in danger of spreading to nearby houses and required urgent action by 30 firefighters and a firefighting aircraft.

The accused, nicknamed El Tallo, must also pay a fine of €6 per day for 20 months, the TSJA confirmed, rejecting his defence lawyer’s claims that the fire was in fact caused by the witness who gave evidence against his client.

The tribunal dismissed the lawyer’s argument as “nothing more than wild speculation lacking the merest scintilla of evidence” without producing “information or elements” capable of calling the sentence into question.

The court also pointed out that the witness would been “an utter imbecile” to have started a fire in a zone adjoining his own corral with chickens that later died in the blaze.

