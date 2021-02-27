EXTREMADURA National Policeman Run Over By Two Portuguese Criminals At Border Checkpoint



A National Police officer from Extremadura province has been injured after he was run over by two citizens of Portuguese nationality when the vehicle in which they were travelling was stopped at a border crossing checkpoint in Caya.

The events took place last Thursday (February 25) at around 2pm, during a static control at the Caya border crossing when the agents were conducting checks on vehicles attempting to cross the border from Spain into Portugal.

The officers had asked the occupants of the vehicle to identify themselves and to state the reason why they were going to enter Spain, but as they could offer no legitimate reason for crossing, the two men were told to turn their car around and return home, according to the newspaper Hoy.es.

At that moment the vehicle accelerated and ran into one of the officers, and he jumped onto the bonnet of the car to avoid being run over, with Extremadura Police Headquarters reporting that the officer suffered minor injuries.

Extra patrol cars and officers were immediately deployed and managed to intercept the vehicle and arrest its occupants, who turned out to be two Portuguese citizens aged 26 and 36, with prior criminal records.

Both were arrested charged with the crime of attempted assault on a law enforcement officer and another of serious threats since they had even issued death threats to the officers.

The police reported that this was not the first time that there have been cases of assaults or attempted escape of individuals who are stopped at a police checkpoint.

