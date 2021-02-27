EUROPA LEAGUE 2021 Round Of 16 Draw Is Made at the UEFA HQ

The Europa League 2021 draw for the round of 16 was made on Friday, February 26, at the HQ of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland.

As always, the matches will be played over two legs at home and away, but due to coronavirus restrictions, some teams might have to play their home tie in a stadium in another country.

The first legs of the round of 16 will be played on Thursday, March 11 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, March 18.

UEFA will draw the quarterfinal and semifinal ties on the same day this season, scheduled for March 19, and the final will take place in Poland at the Stadion Miejski in Gdansk on Wednesday, May 26.

Manchester United were drawn against AC Milan in the most high-profile tie of the draw, which could see Zlatan Ibrahimovic back at Old Trafford again.

Arsenal, who beat Benfica in the last round, face the side who eliminated them from the competition last season in Olympiakos, while AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League regulars in recent seasons will play one another.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, who breezed through the last round 8-1 on aggregate, face Dinamo Zagreb, while Slavia Prague’s prize for eliminating Leicester City is a clash with runaway Scottish Premiership leaders, Steven Gerrard’s, Rangers.

Granada and Molde, who produced arguably the two most impressive results in the round of 32 in eliminating Napoli and Hoffenheim respectively, face each other in the round of 16.

Elsewhere, Ajax are up against Young Boys of Switzerland, while former Champions League semifinalists Dynamo Kyiv and Spain’s Villarreal face off.

