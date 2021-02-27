THE EU is speeding up its vaccine drive and may be able to vaccinate 75 per cent of adults by the end of August.

New supply agreements and increased vaccine production has meant the EU may now be able to speed up their rollout, according to London-based research firm Airfinity Ltd.

Experts are now emphasising the need for countries to be able to administer the doses quickly once supply speed up.

Jacob F. Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told one publication: “The onus in my opinion is on member states to prove that they can manage a rapidly accelerating roll out.”

Recent deals with Pfizer and Moderna to secure hundreds of millions of extra doses in the EU means supplies are likely to double in March and possibly again in April, according to Kirkegaard.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca recently announced its forecast for vaccine deliveries to the bloc is in line with its contract with the European Commission.

Spain has already adjusted its vaccination programme in an effort to be able to roll out more doses, announcing they will only give one dose of vaccines to those who have previously had the virus.

Andalucia has also announced it has put in place measures to allow up to 500,000 vaccinations per week once it has the doses available. Politicians are now calling on Spain’s central government to ensure enough vaccines arrive.

