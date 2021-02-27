POLICE in Estepona have arrested a man allegedly found with more than four kilos of cocaine and a handgun in his car and who injured officers.

According to police, the man tried to flee, injuring the officers who tried to arrest him, after he was found with more than four kilos of cocaine and a handgun in his car in Estepona.

-- Advertisement --



Officers from the National Police arrested the 38-year-old man of Moroccan man, after coming across the suspect at a police check point near the A-7, as it passed through the El Velerin area of Estepona.

Agents from the Local Citizen Security Brigade of the National Police intercepted a vehicle and, after identifying the driver and inspecting the interior of the car, found four rectangular packages, containing more than four kilos of cocaine.

Police also found three pieces of rock cocaine weighing 7.2 grams, and a semi-automatic pistol with ammunition.

During the stop, the driver of the vehicle tried to avoid arrest, “showing great physical resistance,” according to police, and even injuring officers.

Police had to stop traffic to prevent an accident after the man allegedly tried to flee on foot, before finally being arrested for a crime against public health and another for illegal possession of weapons.

Officers also reportedly found four mobile phones and €2,820, as well as seizing the man’s vehicle. The suspect has now been made available to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 2 in Estepona.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Estepona Man with ‘4 Kilos of Cocaine and Handgun in Car’ Injures Police”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.