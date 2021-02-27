Easing a difficult situation

ADRA restaurateurs intend to apply for direct aid via the recently-announced Plan Diego Garcia.

The Diputacion provincial council’s scheme, which provides direct aid for Almeria’s cafés, bars and restaurants, also aims to promote locally-grown fruit, vegetables and other items.

Applications can now be made for the Diputacion grants ranging from €2,000 to €5,000 with the proviso that a certain amount is spent on Almeria province produce.

Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes, accompanied by the town hall’s Economic Development and Commerce councillors, recently spoke online to the Diputacion president, Javier Aureliano Garcia, thanking him for the initiative.

“This aid is so necessary for our bar and restaurant owners whose finances were depleted when businesses were closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Cortes said.

The Diputacion initiative would ease the sector’s difficult situation, Adra’s mayor said.

“Meanwhile, the town hall will continue to pitch in to help a sector which, as well as being synonymous with employment, is an important part of our tourist offer linked to Adra’s gastronomic traditions.”

