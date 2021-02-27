Dancing On Ice Couple Joe-Warren Plant And Vanessa Bauer ‘Will Not Return’ To The Show.

Dancing On Ice bosses have confirmed that Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer ‘will not return to the show.’ Emmerdale star Joe-Warren and his Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa Bauer have been left “absolutely gutted” after being told they’ll not be returning our screens on Sunday night. The pair had recently tested positive for coronavirus and have been forced to leave the competition. -- Advertisement --



Emmerdale star Joe, 18, and professional skater Vanessa, 24, have been reportedly denied a return to the show by show executives. There was previously a glimmer hope that bosses would change their decision on removing them from the show but it’s since been reported that the pair will now not be returning.

The rules of the ice-skating competition are very strict on positive tests. A total and immediate removal of a contestant is enforced should they be diagnosed with the disease.

A source from the show said, “Everyone was expecting them to return. When the idea was first mooted everyone thought producers were just being polite. But clearly, they always wanted this to happen. Joe and Vanessa are absolutely gutted. They had no ill-effects of being positive for COVID-19, so have been keeping fit and healthy in the confines of their hotel walls while they were isolating. But ultimately the producers have to uphold the integrity of the show and felt inviting them back could really upset the apple cart.”

Joe and Vanessa hoped to come back due to only missing a week from their diagnosis, but bosses remained firm. Billie Shepherd, 31, and Denise Van Outen, 46, who were both injured, all had at least two weeks off.

Rufus Hound also left the show because of coronavirus and Jason Donovan, 52, quit this week because of a back injury.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dancing On Ice Couple Joe-Warren Plant And Vanessa Bauer ‘Will Not Return’ To The Show”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.