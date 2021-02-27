Costa Blanca Publicans Brace Themselves for Wash-Out Opening Week

COSTA BLANCA publicans brace themselves for a wash-out opening week as rain and low temperatures are forecast

People in Spain’s Costa Blanca who plan on nipping out for a pint once the coronavirus restrictions are relaxed on Monday, March 1 might want to consider bringing their brolly, as the opening-week for the hospitality industry in much of the Valencian Community looks set to be total wash-out. In the Alicante province in particular, publicans are anxiously watching the skies but the news from State Weather Agency AEMET doesn’t look too promising.

The forecasters are warning of an increase in atmospheric instability from Sunday, continuing well into next week, with overcast skies and chilly temperatures predicted until at least Thursday. According to AEMET, the probability of rain on Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of the hospitality opening, is currently sitting at a less-than-ideal 100 per cent in the north of Alicante, and is touching 35 per cent in the capital. The outlook is slightly better in the southern Costa Blanca, with the chance of rain between 25 and 55 per cent.

According to the new regulations announced by the president of Valencia, Ximo Puig, bars, restaurants and cafes can open their doors on Monday morning, March 1, but only the outside terraces. Indoor drinking and dining is still prohibited for the time being, with a maximum of four people to a table outside. There must be a distance of 1.5 metres between tables and the new closing time is 6pm sharp.

With AEMET forecasting temperatures not exceeding 19 degrees for the entire week, best to bring the coat along with the umbrella.

