Captain Sir Tom Moore’s Family Bid Him An Emotional Farewell

CAPTAIN Sir Tom Moore’s Family bid the veteran an emotional farewell at his funeral in Bedfordshire

The nation said goodbye to beloved NSH fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore today as flags were flown at half mast across the country and a World War II-era plane conducted a flypast over the Bedford Crematorium where the veteran’s funeral was celebrated at midday. The Captain’s daughters Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore paid emotional tributes to their extraordinary father, who raised almost £33 (€38)million for NHS Charities Together during the first national lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking at the service, Lucy said: ‘We often talked about milestones in your life and laughed about the possibility of you reaching your 100th birthday. You said ‘it’s just a number, I don’t feel any different’ and right to the end you ignored the number and kept on going, urging us all to keep on going with the mantra ‘tomorrow will be a good day’.

‘You have always influenced me with your strength, your energy, your drive, to get out of bed with a spring in your step and a purpose in mind. I know you will be watching us chuckling, saying ‘don’t be too sad as something has to get you in the end’.

‘Daddy, I am so proud of you, what you achieved your whole life and especially in the last year, you may be gone, but your message and your spirit lives on.’

Six soldiers carried Captain Tom’s coffin into the crematorium and a firing party of 14 each fired three rounds in unison. His ashes will be interred in the family plot in Yorkshire.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said in her eulogy: ‘We had the happiness of a stable family life, peppered with the excitement of intrepid camping trips across Europe which gave our young minds a window on the world that you said was our oyster to open.’

She described her father moving in with them after her mother’s death as ‘the most amazing, multi-generational life journey, thriving on the wealth of knowledge and the knowledge we in turn gave to you’.

Ms Ingram-Moore added: ‘Your relationship with (your grandchildren) was a constant remember of how lucky we were to have you as a father and of that special bond we have.’

She continued: ‘We know, because you told everyone who would listen, that you relished this next phase of your life. We respected your values, your independence and your space, and you did the same for us, we felt your love and we know you felt our love for you.’

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Captain Sir Tom Moore’s Family Bid Him An Emotional Farewell”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.