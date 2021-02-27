Thousands Evacuated After Unexploded WW2 Bomb Found Near University.

THOUSANDS of Exeter residents are being evacuated from their homes this morning as authorities attend to an unexploded Second World War bomb that was found in the area. University students have all been evacuated from their 12 halls of residence.

Police were called to University of Exeter halls on Glenthorne Road in the city at about 09:20 GMT on Friday and immediately declared a major incident. A 100m (328ft) cordon is currently in place and a further 100 nearby properties have also been evacuated. Bomb disposal specialists are expected to remain on-site until today, Saturday. The large bomb is estimated to be about 2.5m (8ft) by 70cm (27in).

Devon and Cornwall Police said more than 2,000 homes are being evacuated in preparation for the detonation of the World War II-era bomb.

In a statement in said: “A 400-metre cordon is in place and around 2,600 properties have been evacuated in preparation for the examination of a possible unexploded World War Two device, which was located at a site on Glenthorne Road, Exeter, yesterday, Friday 26 February.

“The device was located on a building site on private land to the west of the University of Exeter campus. An initial 100-metre cordon was erected and the evacuation commenced yesterday evening and continued this morning at the request of the Royal Navy bomb disposal team who worked through the night to establish a walled mitigation structure.”

