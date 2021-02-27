Police Have Closed Off St Peter’s Square In Manchester Due An ‘Unknown’ Incident’.

A large cordon is in place and people have been told to avoid St Peter’s Square due to an ongoing incident. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are asking people to completely avoid the area. Multiple police units have been reportedly seen setting up roadblocks, many shoppers fled the scene not knowing the cause but were scared when they saw the large police presence gathering in St Peter’s Square.

-- Advertisement --



The square and the surrounding area are now cordoned off as a crime scene. The tram stop is closed, with trams unable to pass through the area at this time. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Police Close Off St Peter’s Square In Manchester Due To ‘Unknown’ Incident”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.