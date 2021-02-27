SHAMIMA BEGUM has reportedly left “angry, upset and crying” after a court rejected her case to return to the UK.

The so-called Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum was left “angry, upset and crying,” after the court ruling, according to a friend.

Although Begum has not spoken to journalists since a court rejected her claim to return to the UK to fight for her British citizenship, friends say the 21-year-old has been left upset by the ruling.

They told one media outlet: “She’s very angry. And she’s very upset and crying. She doesn’t want to talk to us.”

Meanwhile, sources at Downing Street are to be said “pleased” with the decision.

A ruling found Shamima Begum should not be granted leave to enter the UK to her appeal against her British citizenship being removed.

The decision by the Supreme Court came after Begum previously appealed the Home Office decision to remove her British citizenship.

The girl’s citizenship was removed after Begum 15 and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join Islamic State in February 2015 when Begum was 15.

Ms Begum later married a Dutch-born ISIS fighter in Syria and had three children, who have all died.

The two friends who fled Britain with the girl are also thought to be dead.

The British government revoked her citizenship on national security grounds shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Begum, now 21, challenged the Home Office’s decision to remove her citizenship and applied to be allowed to return to the UK to pursue her appeal.

