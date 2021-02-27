Braga In Portugal Voted No1 In ‘Best European Destination’ Poll For 2021

BRAGA In Portugal Voted No1 In ‘Best European Destination’ Online Poll For 2021



The city of Braga, in northern Portugal, has been voted ‘Best European Destination’ to visit in 2021, clinching 109,902 votes in the survey conducted online by the Brussels, Belgium based organisation, an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe.

The annual survey, held since 2010, gives online voters the chance to give a travel destination ‘an award based on traveller’s choice which rewards the most beautiful cities to visit in Europe’, works with 300 tourism offices and the European Commission’s sustainable tourism operation, Eden Network.

The survey asked over 600,000 travellers from 192 countries around the world where they would most “like to go on holiday in Europe as soon as it is safe to travel?”, with 72 per cent of the votes reportedly coming from people in the UK, France, USA, and Brazil.

In 2019, Braga, often referred to as ‘the Portuguese Rome’, had come second in the survey, but this year has beaten the likes of Rome – by an incredible 31,000 votes – which came second, Croatia’s Cavtat in third, Florence in Italy, and Sibiu in Romania in fifth place.

Ricardo Rio, the Mayor of Braga told local media that the vote was “the crown of an unquestionable work of international affirmation of the Braga brand. It is a result that fills us with pride and will certainly have an extremely positive impact on tourism and the local, regional and national economy over the next few years”.

