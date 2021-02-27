Boutique hotel for Rodalquilar

EL PLAYAZO: Proposed hotel will be located on the road to the beach Photo credit: Solamente Itan

NIJAR town hall is processing an application to build a boutique hotel in Rodalquilar in the Cabo de Gata national park.

Its eight rooms, lounge, terrace and swimming pool that cover an area of 315.45 square will be partly built on the 163.10-square metre site of “pre-existing constructions.”

An old water deposit, according to the plans, will be converted into a swimming pool.

“The project aspires to meet growing demand for this type of installation in the summer and the winter, taking advantage of Almeria’s mild climate,” maintained sources quoted in the local Spanish press.


The proposed hotel  located on the El Playazo road will occupy specially-protected non-building land which, according to the national park’s environmental regulations, is zoned for “agricultural crops.”

The project, according to the Spanish press, was admitted for processing at the December 30 council meeting after several modifications required by the environmental authorities.


Plans are now on public display and construction is expected to take 18 months to complete once work begins at the site.

The developers maintained that the hotel was of “public use and social interest,” pointing out that tourism is a principal source of income for Cabo de Gata and the adjoining area.

