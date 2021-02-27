Belgians Warned NOT To Use Government Distributed Masks After TOXIC Chemicals Scare.

It has been revealed that millions of white cloth facemasks distributed by the federal government in Belgium in 2020 may contain toxic chemicals according to a newly-leaked report from Sciensano, the Belgian Institute for Public Health.

The Belgian government purchased 15 million Avrox masks and dispensed them through private pharmacies to its 11.5 million citizens. However, due to additional mask sales and delivery efforts by local authorities and private companies, only an estimated third of the federally-distributed masks were actually used.

The masks were produced in an Asian factory by Luxembourg firm Avrox and now an investigation is underway following complaints from rival Belgian mass manufacturers about the possible contamination of the Avrox masks with toxic nanoparticles of silver and with titanium dioxide, used in the manufacturing process to dye the masks white.

If these toxic nanoparticles are indeed found to be present, then Belgians who wore the government-issued masks may eventually suffer respiratory tract damage. Toxicologists are warning that people who wore the masks may now be at heightened risk of developing pneumonia, especially if they already have underlying respiratory problems.

“Sooner or later you can ingest these nanoparticles, especially if the mask is washed and worn regularly. They can easily end up in the lungs and blood,” toxicologist Alfred Bernard said.

Safety concerns were raised at the time the initiative was announced and a subsequent fraud investigation has been launched into the €40 million deal as the parties behind it are believed to have a pre-existing relationship.

