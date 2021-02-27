Barcelona Win At Sevilla To Move Into Second Spot In La Liga

BARCELONA Win At Sevilla To Move Up Into Second Spot In La Liga

Barcelona had a tricky mission in La Liga this afternoon (Saturday 27), heading Andalucía to take on third-placed Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, and kick off a monumentally important week during which Ronald Koeman’s team plays Sevilla twice in five days.

Today’s result could have a significant bearing on both team’s title aspirations, with runaway leaders Atletico Madrid now only a few points ahead of them, but it was Barca who came out on top with a resounding 0-2 victory, to move them above Sevilla and Real Madrid, into second spot, just two points adrift of Atletico.

The teams will meet again at the Camp Nou on Wednesday in the second-leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final, with the Blaugrana needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Today’s match, as is so normal, revolved around the genius of Lionel Messi, who in the 29th minute threaded an incredibly nonchalant pass to set Ousmane Dembele clean through on goal, with the Frenchman delivering a superb finish, and it was Messi who popped up again in the closing minutes of the match, linking well with substitute Illaix Moriba, to seal the three points.

Julen Lopetegui, the Sevilla coach was far from happy after the game, telling Marca, “The assessment is not positive. When you fail to win, and also deservedly, it cannot be positive”

He added, “We’re not happy, far from it. We didn’t play well and the rival surpassed us. Like when we won, we have to turn the page quickly and think about the next game, which is important, beautiful and exciting”.

