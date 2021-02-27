Pablo Hasél Protesters Torch Police Patrol Vehicle With Officers Inside In Barcelona.

PABLO HASÉL protesters threw petrol bombs at a police van that was occupied by officers this evening in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona. Luckily, the officers managed to escape unharmed, the vehicle was parked outside a local station. The incident happened at around 8.15 pm tonight, Saturday, Feb. 27. Watch the video, courtesy of S’HA ACABAT- Twitter.

¿Qué se puede esperar de unos individuos que conjugan guerra y libertad en el mismo grito? pic.twitter.com/TPXoPBR4Zg — S'HA ACABAT! (@ShaAcabat) February 27, 2021



Barcelona experienced the next level of protests tonight as a police van was petrol bombed with the officers inside.

Thousands of people marched through the city centre and ended up in the Plaza de la Universitat, where protesters from various neighbourhoods gathered and chanted slogans like “Libertad, Pablo Hasél”, “Freedom of expression” or “Anti-capitalist”.

The demonstration was the ninth to occur in the Catalan capital to protest against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél.

The court convicted the rapper for glorifying terrorism and for slander against the Spanish monarchy, police, and other institutions. Other demands of the mainly young protesters include ending police violence as well as creating greater economic equity after a year of pandemic-related frustrations.

Riot squad police charged against the protesters with patrol vans which forced them to disperse, although they left a trail of destruction in their path. Bank ATM machines, cars, rubbish bins, in fact, anything left parked in the street was set alight or vandalised. A mass clean up is already arranged for Sunday morning throughout the city. The violence continues. Please check back later for updates.

