Armed Police Storm Malaga Warehouse in 2 Ton Hashish Raid

OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil have stormed a Malaga warehouse and confiscated more than two tons of hashish.

Police also arrested seven people in two operations against drug trafficking gangs, storming a Malaga warehouse and confiscating two tons of hashish.

The two operations, CONGA and ROSE, saw officers bring down two drug gangs that had been importing hashish and distributing it across Europe.

In Operation CONGA, police brought down a Dutch gang, arresting four people and seizing 175 kilograms of hashish hidden in an air conditioner.

Agents has managed to track the group down to a hotel in Benalmadena, as well as a warehouse located in the Viso industrial estate in Malaga.

After surveillance of the industrial warehouse, officers discovered a shipment of an industrial air conditioning machine, which was picked up days later by a trailer-type truck from an international transport company.

After intercepting the truck and checking its load, police say they found 175 kilograms of hashish inside the air conditioner.

Meanwhile, in Operation ROSE, officers broke up a French organisation, arresting three people and seizing 1,890 kilos of hashish and 140 kilos of marijuana that the gang had tried to hide between containers of lettuce.

After raiding a Malaga warehouse, officers said they located five pallets with boxes of lettuce that were in a cold room that were being used to hide the hashish.

They also found 1,890 kilograms of hashish and 140 kilograms of marijuana.

According to police, both organisations were operating from Malaga, where they prepared drugs for shipment to Europe.

