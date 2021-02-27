AP-7 Motorway Blocked Off By Rapper Hasel Protesters

AP-7 MOTORWAY in Girona completely blocked off by rapper Hasel protesters

The Mossos d’Esquadra police force in the Girona area of Catalonia were forced to clear the AP-7 motorway at around 9:30am after more than 60 protesters cut off the road on Saturday morning, February 27. According to Spanish daily El Periodico, officers were notified about dozens of people on the busy stretch of road shortly after 7am and closed the southbound route near the municipality of Sant Gregori as a precaution.

The rally was reportedly was called by a pro-independence student union protesting against the imprisonment of Catalan-born rapper Pable Hasel. Hasel was jailed earlier in the month accused of glorifying terrorism and insulting the Spanish monarchy through his music and social media posts. Several violent protests have taken place throughout Spain over recent days and have resulted in dozens of injuries and arrests.

According to the Servei Català de Trànsit, the protesters had placed a number of tree branches and metal barricades across the road, but the situation was resolved peacefully and no arrests were made. The motorway is once again up and running normally.

The organisation La Rofja-Jovent Revoluvionari has claimed responsibility for the demonstration, according to Europa Press, and announced on Twitter their aim to protest for a “dignified life.”

