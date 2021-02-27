Amazon Plans To Build Large Logistics Centre In Malaga Spain

AMAZON, the world’s largest online retail giant, will occupy a large logistics centre in the Intehorce estate in Malaga, according to reports.

The promoter Montepino Logística, who originally bought the 113,651 square meters of land, is awaiting the final approval of the detailed study by Urban Planning and then will request the building license.

The complex itself will have more than 50,000 square meters of built area available and will provide a solution for the last mile “transportation, urban delivery and distribution process”. In other words, as Montepino said at the time, these facilities will allow reducing delivery and collection times for goods in urban areas, “providing an agile service and greatly improving the e-commerce experience”.

According to the developer, the project will be developed under the highest levels of quality and sustainability, thus reducing “the environmental impact and under the efficiency parameters established by the LEED certification, issued by the United States Green Building Council.

The work was supposed to start in 2020, once it had the licenses, and should have been finished by now, but the pandemic changed everything. Amazon has recently opened distribution centres in Sevilla and Madrid and has also announced expansion plans for new projects in Italy.

Coronavirus restrictions and forced retail closures saw a huge shift away from traditional shopping in Spain, and online retail giant Amazon certainly made the most of the new trend, employing a whopping 5,000 people in 2020, bringing its Spanish workforce up to 12,000.

