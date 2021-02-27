Almeria province’s lucky 13

THIRTEEN Almeria province towns will have a share in a Diputacion allocation of €5.4 million.

Alboloduy, Alhabia, Alhama de Almeria, Almería, Arboleas, Balanegra, Garrucha, Huecija, Pechina, Turre, Tabernas, Velez-Rubio and Vera will all see improvements to infrastructure and services, the provincial council announced.

The Diputacion gave the go-ahead at the corporation’s last meeting which has assigned €5.407 million to this project, together with another €1.4 million that was approved last September and will benefit roads and the water supply amongst other improvements to 18 Almeria municipalities.

The cash has arrived via the Diputacion’s Planes Provinciales and Planes Extraordinarios that are allowing the provincial council to forge ahead in reaching its targets for equal opportunities and halting depopulation in the smaller municipalities.

Fernando Gimenez, Diputacion councillor responsible for the President’s Office congratulated the provincial council’s Public Works department for the speed with which it has handled the Extraordinary Investment Plans and a Provincial Plans.

“They have pushed through and processed €6.9 million that will be used to update infrastructure and level up services while creating jobs and wealth,” Gimenez declared.

Neither were there any political divisions, as all Diputacion members from all parties gave their unanimous backing to the projects.

The councillors gave the go-ahead at the same meeting for the Diputacion’s 2021 Plan Cultural with an increased €5.4 million budget and backing for Almeria culture professionals while promoting the province’s historic patrimony and intangible heritage.

Nor has sport been left out, with plans to provide installations and services in all the province’s municipalities. This, the Diputacion hopes, will encourage social participation with sport at its centre, Gimenez said.

