Almeria City bird theft solved

Almeria City bird theft solved
BIRD THEFT: Nine of 26 stolen linnets were recovered Photo credit: Policia Nacional

POLICE recovered nine prizewinning linnets stolen last month in Almeria City.

The songbirds were located after a bird-owner reported that 26 linnets worth €9,000 had been stolen from his home in the Alquian district.

Police immediately linked their disappearance to a similar robbery reported in a nearby street and subsequent investigations led them to a sole suspect with an extensive police record.

He admitted stealing the linnets and returned nine of them, still in their cages, to their rightful owners but confessed that he had sold all the others.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Almeria City bird theft solved"






