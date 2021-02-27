Alicante Man Runs Over Father-In-Law Following Dispute About Break-Up

ALICANTE man runs over his father-in-law following a dispute about breaking up with his daughter

They say the course of true love never did run smooth, and that is certainly the case for one young man in Alicante who ran over his ex father-in-law with his car while chasing him after an argument about the marriage break-up. The 21-year-old estranged husband handed himself into police at the San Vincente del Raspeig station on Wednesday, February 24, claiming that he had accidentally run over the older man as he was trying to get away from him. According to the young man, there had been a heated argument about him leaving the injured man’s daughter, and a car chase ensued. His father-in-law ran off the road, jumped out of his vehicle and began threatening the suspect with a knife. In his haste to get away, he rolled over the man with his car.

After surrendering to police, the 21-year-old said he feared for his life because of his in-laws history of violence and large stash of guns. Lo and behold, when Police searched the properties belonging to the ex-wife’s family, they found a submachine gun that is considered a weapon of war, a 12-gauge sawn-off shotgun, ammunition for both weapons, axes, Samurai swords and baseball bats.A 20-year-old man who was guarding the weapons in the home of the 39-year-old father was arrested, along with the car accident victim himself, who is still in Alicante hospital recovering from his injuries.

