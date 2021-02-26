The Prince of Wales and Camilla released a video, via the Clarence House Twitter account, in which Prince Charles set some outdoor challenges for kids that involve planting seeds and decorating pebbles.

“This week marks February half-term for many in the UK, so why not take some time to explore your local area to see what is happening in the world around you with The Prince of Wales’s Nature Challenge,” read the tweet.

-- Advertisement --



He gave his advice from the gardens of some castle he lives in where he’s never had to pay a bill in his life or even have to carry money. Just imagine little Johnny living in his 27th floor, 2 bedroom flat with his 3 brothers and a single mum who is tearing her hair out ‘cos she’s lost her job as the local coffee shop she worked in has closed down.

Now home schooling her kids with the one laptop they own and dodgy broadband and Johnny is saying, ‘Mum let’s go out and do some pebble decorating and name some birds.’ Here’s the Mr Grumpy rules for the geniuses that keep turning up on TV to give advice or explain what people have to do to survive.

Before you give us advice you have to be able to answer this three part question without googling answers. How much is a loaf of bread, a litre of milk and a dozen eggs? If you can’t answer that question you are not qualified to advise me so piss off! In the video, Charles said he was “frustrated” by not being able to go outside as much as usual during what’s been “a hard year for everyone”.

Not for you Charlie boy, just a slight inconvenience at the most. This applies all MPs and every TV expert, all on full pay, sitting in their zoom meeting all competing for the best bookshelf background. You can all jog on and try living how the people you are advising do. You couldn’t do it for one day.

I suggest that Prince Charles and all the others find a way of getting every kid that needs one, a laptop and an internet service that works properly, just for starters. Disgusting that a year on and many are still without these basics needed for on-line education ‘cos the pathetic Government can’t find a way to keep schools open!

Email: [email protected]

Mike’s opinions are his own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.