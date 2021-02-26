Which gear are you driving in?

Which gear do you tend to find yourself in the most? Forward, reverse or neutral?

All three gears of course have their uses but it’s important to select them carefully in order to have a healthy balance and a smooth ride to get to where you need to be in life. Many of us tend to be in reverse gear, living too much in the past, dwelling on previous events and experiences.

There is no doubt that dropping into reverse and re-visiting the past from time to time can be a wonderful place to be as happy memories are priceless. However, negative memories are a place that we should move on from, to be used as life lessons in which to progress and grow. Resentment, guilt, anger or whatever it may be certainly do not deserve or need to come along for the journey forward. Leave it in your rear-view mirror until it fades into the distance.

So how does being in neutral gear benefit us? Well, this is actually the most powerful and useful gear. Although, the assumption would be that it has no real direction and is very much in a stationary position.

Being in neutral is stopping, relaxing, taking a breath and taking note of where you actually are, its being in the present moment, a time to be mindful and really appreciate life and all it has to offer. It is giving yourself a break from the all-consuming challenges life throws at you and deciphering, what is most important to you, what you ´really´ want in life and ´why´.

A helpful exercise is to give yourself a moment in the day where you can escape and just sit down, even if it’s just for ten minutes. Let go and forget about frustration, annoyance, disappointment and worry – anything that has been causing some kind of tension and simply relax.

This will give you renewed energy to help drive you forward. We all deserve a break so why not take a few moments each day for yourself. Mahatma Gandhi famously said: “the future depends on what we do in the present” So slow down, park up and enjoy today as that is all we really have.

Stepping up a gear and accelerating into the future can be exhilarating as we all need goals and dreams to aim for. Progressing towards a worthy goal is key as it drives us forward and keeps our hopes alive especially if it has true purpose. If you know where you’re going, you know why you’re getting up in the morning.

It is important however not to ‘defer’ but enjoy life in the now. Accelerating too fast to a future goal, objective or dream and believing that life will be so much better is when you need to remind yourself which gear you are driving in.

So, how are you going to allow yourself to be driven? Use all three gears to your benefit and accelerate into a new version of yourself to get to where you need to be whatever destination you choose.

But remember, you are in the driving seat of your life so don’t forget to enjoy the journey along the way.

Rob Shallis

www.robshallis.com

Robert Shallis’ opinions are his own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.