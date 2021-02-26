WATCH THE VIDEO: Police in Valencia banned from accepting gifts after facing heavy criticism

The Valencian Police Headquarters issued an internal statement on Thursday, February 25, prohibiting all of its agents from accepting gifts from private citizens or groups, after a video posted on social media shows two officers accepting flowers from a member of one of the notorious ‘ultra’ groups. The person behind the demonstration at which Police were given the bouquet is one of twenty-eight members of fascist groups prosecuted for participating in attacks on a civic march on October 9 last year.

-- Advertisement --



Following a wave of criticism of the video online Government delegate, Gloria Calero, called an urgent meeting with the Superior Chief of Police, Jorge Zurita, to remind him of the damage that these types of events can generate.

The subsequent statement issued reminded officers that they should never accept gifts or donations of any kind from members of the public, and if they are put in this position again, they must direct the person to the Higher Police Headquarters.

The offending officers were offered the bouquet during a rally organized by a radical group calling itself Mi Tierra CV under the slogan “for constitutional values ​​and the police.” The group was initially denied permission to hold their demonstration in the Plaza del Pilar due to fears over public safety.

Dos agentes de la @policia de servicio reciben un ramo de flores en un acto de la extrema derecha en València liderado por uno de los investigados por el boicot a la manifestación del 9-O de 2017 que terminó con violentos altercados protagonizados por neonazis. pic.twitter.com/gQVf9kElbn — Miquel Ramos (@Miquel_R) February 24, 2021

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Watch The Video: Police In Valencia Banned From Accepting Gifts”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.