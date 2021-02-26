Watch shocking images as crane tips over while moving crashed lorry

FOLLOWING a crash on the A-44 in Jaen, a crane which went to remove the lorry from the site of the accident overturned.

The operation to set the lorry right side up and remove it was carried out several hours after the crash, in the presence of the Guardia Civil, but the weight was too much for the crane and it tipped over, leaving the lorry on the hard shoulder and the end of the crane across the motorway.

The lorry had crashed on the A-44 motorway and the images of the crash were caught on camera by the occupants of the vehicle travelling behind.

They began to record the images on a mobile phone when they noticed that the vehicle was manoeuvring in a strange manner and swerving all over the road.

Shortly afterwards, the lorry crashed through the barrier on the right side of the road and overturned, ending up across the lanes of the motorway and preventing other vehicles from passing.

The driver, a man aged 36, was only slightly injured and was treated at the scene of the accident. According to witnesses he claimed to have felt dizzy and was unable to stop in time before he lost control of the vehicle.

