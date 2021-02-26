VIRAL CRAZE gives teachers chance for a ‘mental health check in’ as schools are set to return soon.

Coronavirus lockdowns have been difficult for both teachers and pupils, but many teachers found a way to let off steam and support each other. In what has become a viral craze in the UK teachers been able to have a “mental health check in” with #MorningTom and mood boards.

The trend began in Sheffield and Leeds and gave many teachers the chance to express themselves in a fun way. The boards have even grown to include celebrities.

The hashtag has also been used to show reactions after Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain attacked a Headteacher for been tattooed.

#MorningTom features multiple mood boards to allow teachers to show how their day is going and celebrities have also taken part including Ainsley Harriot and Davina McCall.

Tom, the teacher who originally started the hashtag said, “It’s funny how far # MorningTom has spread.

“I started creating mood boards at the start of the first lockdown as a way of supporting others with measuring their mood and starting the day as positively as possible.

“Mood boards can be anything – tv shows, kids animation, movies, presenters – and I then used the hashtag as a way for others to go back and see previous moods.

“I did them everyday until Christmas but now do it just during the weekdays as workload continues to be quite big.

“Educators are using them with their classes and in their assemblies too.”

Tom also spoke of how great it is to see engagement grow.

