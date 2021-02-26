Use them or lose them

We all want to help support local businesses but, to echo Spectrum radio’s campaign, “if we don’t use them we will lose them”. To help you choose, why not check out the options from the #ZeroHero incentive; unwittingly it’s becoming a useful “where to eat, sleep and drink guide” too.

Most of the new additions are family businesses and are already involved with our local community in one way or another; now they need us to step up and back them.

If you’re going to be “the designated driver” of your group, why pay if you don’t have to? Encourage your group to opt for somewhere #zerohero friendly so you can at least claim your just reward.

I have been to all the venues on the website; all worthy of a return visit. Each one offers something different, to suit the moment, with a varied assortment of cuisine.

As an example of latest additions, the beachside Italian gourmet restaurant “Portofino” is a new #zerohero partner. I had the opportunity to meet and interview the owner Eladio Roman; previously partnered with Eddie Avoth in Silks (back in the day) and now broadening his legacy in Cabopino Port.

If you’ve never ventured to this quaint little harbour, you should. Albeit devastating to see how many businesses are closed, some with no intention or ability to reopen, Portofino is worth a visit, the views are mesmerising and it makes for a nice stroll.

Another great addition in East Marbella is La Scala restaurant; I’d heard of it but had no idea that it was so well worth the drive! For more delicious Italian food there’s also Casa Tua, just behind the Marbella Marina in Marbella city centre, recently moved from the Old Town.

For traditional, home-made bar food and Sunday lunches you have The Hogan Stand in San Pedro de Alcántara which is back open, as is The Claddagh and NcNulty’s in Marbella by the Skol building; all run by Irish lads and lasses. Open in Puerto Banus right now, and there are not many, is El Gaucho de Banus with all their traditional Argentinian dishes.

The selection is not limited just to Marbella either, with Lemongrass in the Doña Lola shopping centre joining the group with their authentic Thai dishes and Everest Fusion in Diana Park centre in Estepona.

Obviously we need to be cautious and respectful of others’ boundaries and restrictions where applicable, but with that said, again, if we don’t use them we will lose them and if we can help avoid that, and promote road traffic safety awareness at the same time, then why not?

Ps. If you have a favourite place that you would like to become a #ZeroHero venue you can email [email protected]

