UK Slaps New Sanctions On Myanmar Generals Behind Military Coup.

THE UK government has announced a raft of new sanctions on the Myanmar generals behind the February 1 coup, saying British companies should not be doing any business with military-linked firms, as tensions rose again in Myanmar over mass opposition to the military takeover.

The latest measures are aimed at military chief Min Aung Hlaing, as well as five other members of the State Administration Council, which was set up by the military to run the country following the coup- each member of the council is now subject to UK sanctions.

Added to that, the British government said it would suspend all promotion of trade with Myanmar to carry out a review of its approach to trade with the Southeast Asian nation.

“Today’s package of measures sends a clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account, and the authorities must hand back control to a government elected by the people of Myanmar,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets of Myanmar in opposition to the coup with many workers also going on strike as part of a nationwide civil disobedience movement. Tension has risen over the past week with at least two people killed in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, last weekend when police used force to break up the crowd.

On Thursday, there was more violence as pro-military groups, armed with knives and catapults, confronted anti-coup protesters in Yangon, while the authorities used tear gas to break up a crowd of people who were protesting against the military’s replacement of a local official.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which is tracking detentions, says 748 people have now been arrested so far since the coup began- with many people have reportedly been snatched from their homes at night.

