Two arrested for brutally attacking policeman during rioting

NATIONAL POLICE arrested two people accused of brutally assaulting an officer during riots in Madrid.

The two people, one of them a minor, allegedly participated in the riots that occurred in Madrid on February 17 encouraged via social media to protest against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel.

The police attended the scene where there was breakage of urban furnishing, damage to shops, objects thrown and police physically attacked.

In one of the attacks, a group of violent men attacked an officer from the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR). The officer fell to the ground after tripping over a scooter thrown at him, and was violently and repeatedly beaten with a wooden stick.

Following an investigation one of them was arrested and placed at the disposal of the courts. The minor was also arrested as he had been the one to throw the scooter at the officer’s feet, causing him to fall. He was taken to the Minors Unit of the National Police.

Further arrests have not been ruled out.

