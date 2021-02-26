TEEN twins have gender reassignment surgery together in Brazil.

In what is a first for the world two teenage twins have undergone gender reassignment surgery together. The 19-year-old twins from Brazil both underwent surgery last week in the southern Brazilian town of Blumenau.

Mayla Phoebe de Rezende and her sister Sofia Albuquerck, aged 19, have always identified as female and Mayla has shared their story.

Mayla said, ‘We’ve always done everything together and we recently fulfilled our dream of having gender reassignment surgery and becoming the first trans twins in the world to do so.

‘There are many trans women who give up because the waiting list is too long in the public health system and there’s only one private clinic that carries out the procedure in Blumenau.’

Mayla hopes that sharing her story will make it easier for others to access gender reassignment surgery. She spoke of how she felt before the surgery and said, ‘When I saw my (male sex organ), I felt that it wasn’t mine.’

Both the twins had often been bullied at school and had even had things thrown at them. They’ve always had the support of the family though, and their maternal grandfather helped pay for their surgery by selling a house.

Speaking of their grandfather Mayla said, ‘He’s very open-minded. My goal now is to graduate in medicine and buy another house for my grandparents as a way of repaying their gesture.’

The teen is so happy with her new body that she advised other trans women to go through the entire process too.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Teen Twins Have Gender Reassignment Surgery Together".