Spain’s Former King Pays €4.4 Million In Back Taxes

Former Spanish King Juan Carlos, who fled the country back in August 2020 and went into self-imposed exile amid a raft of tax scandals, has paid close to €4.4 million to Spain’s tax authorities in a bid to settle his undeclared income, his lawyer Javier Sanchez-Junco revealed on Friday, February 26. According to officials, the 83-year-old disgraced former monarch reportedly paid €678,000 in interest and fines back in December.

According to his lawyer, the latest tax bill is for “several travel expenses and other services” related to Zagatka, a Liechtenstein-based private foundation owned by the former king’s cousin, Alvaro de Orleans, who has previously admitted to paying for certain expenses, such as flights on a private jet.

While Juan Carlos continues to be investigated by the Spanish and Swiss authorities, under Spanish law, if he pays back all that is owed he will be exonerated of any crime.

Juan Carlos abdicated the throne in 2014 in favour of his son, King Felipe, who is Spain’s current monarch, and has been residing in the United Arab Emirates ever since.

Alberto Garzon, consumer rights minister and member of leftist party Unidas Podemos, wrote on Twitter: “It is striking how many surprises we are faced with every month with the obscure – and also illegal – financial movements made by the institution that should be the most scrutinized in the whole of democracy, as it is the most protected and privileged: the monarchy.”

