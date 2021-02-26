Spain’s Covid Incidence Rate Falls Below 100

SPAIN’s Covid cumulative incidence rate falls below 100 for the first time this year

It is a bitter-sweet day for Spain, as the country is rejoicing that the Covid cumulative incident rate has finally fallen below 100 cases per 100,000 on average; however, February, in general, has been a black month in relation to coronavirus-related deaths. According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health, the 14-day incidence rate has today (February 26) dropped to 193 cases after more than two months above the 200 case threshold.

In addition, the Health Minister Carolina Darias has reported 8,341 new infections: this is the fourth time that daily cases have dropped below 10,000 this week. In less positive news, the data shows that 10,823 Covid-related deaths were reported in February, making it the month with the highest number of fatalities since April. A further 329 deaths were recorded on Friday, February 26.

In other news, the Ministry of Health updated its official Covid plan today with the schedule now including vaccinations for people aged 45 to 55 for the first time. Additionally, the official statement says that, after reviewing the existing clinical studies, it is now recommended that people under the age of 55 who have previously tested positive for coronavirus, be they symptomatic or asymptomatic, will only receive one dose of the Covid vaccine, six months after their diagnosis. For those over the age of 55 who have had the virus and already received their first jab, a second dose will be administered once they have completely recovered and are symptom-free.

The Spanish Government has reaffirmed its commitment to getting 70 per cent of the population vaccinated by the summer, and has announced the arrival of 195,000 additional doses of the Moderna jab this weekend. Spain has currently administered a total of 3,436,158 coronavirus vaccines, while 1,231,782 people have been fully inoculated.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has also this Friday offered his support for the ‘health passport’ that the European Union is keen to launch.

“The objective is to restore normalcy and tourism without increasing the risk to health,” Mr Sánchez stressed.

