Jennifer Leighfield
Spain's Cabify joins forces with WiBLE to offer car-sharing services
SPANISH App Cabify has come to an agreement to offer the car-sharing services of WiBLE on their platform.

This adds more transport options for people seeking more choices in how they travel.

The fleet of hybrid cars which WiBLE has in Madrid will be available to users of Cabify in a per-minute rental system.


This is the first major collaboration between companies of these characteristics.

“The agreement will allow us to be present in a market-leading phone application by offering its users autonomous mobility alternatives, which are also responsible and efficient,” WiBLE CEO Carlos Blanco said in a statement. The company has said that they hope the partnership will help to reduce the use of private vehicles and make free space on the roads.


Cabify already has the option of using electric scooters and motorbikes through App MOVO, bikes via subscription service Bive, and also parcel delivery services, for which is competes with the likes of Glovo. The company’s main competitor for ride-hailing services is Uber.

