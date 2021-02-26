Sevilla Hospital Has To Deal With Car Fire In Its Car Park 

By
Chris King
-
0
The Andalucía 112 emergency service had to deploy the fire brigade unit from Mairena del Aljarafe to extinguish a car that had caught fire in the car park of the San Juan de Dios del Aljarafe hospital in Bormujos, Sevilla at around 9am on Wednesday morning (February 24), as reported by elmira.es.

Also mobilised to the scene were patrols of the Local Police and the Guardia Civil.

One car was burned out, while four other vehicles in the immediate vicinity suffered damage to paintwork before the fire crew was able to bring the blaze under control, and there are no reports of any injuries to any persons.


Forensic investigators at the scene determined that the fire had been the result of a fuel leak from the burned-out vehicle.

Chris King
