Sevilla Arsonist Sets Fire To Cars In A Street

SEVILLA Arsonist Sets Fire To A Row Of Cars In A Street



The 112 Andalucía Emergency services deployed members of the Sevilla municipal rescue and fire extinguishing service, along with patrols from the National and Local Police, after reports of a number of cars on fire in a Virgen del Mayor Dolor street, in the Barzola neighborhood of Sevilla, at dawn on Thursday morning (February 25).

It was noted that this was the exact same street that an identical incident had taken place in April 2020 during the state of alarm, when 15 vehicles had been set on fire in two nights.

Investigating officers reported that the fires had originated from one car before spreading to several other cars along the street but they were soon extinguished by the fire services at the scene.

A statistic published by the Ministry of the Interior states that the crime rate in the province of Sevilla, at the end of 2020, was down by 16.7 per cent compared to 2019, whilst the crime rate for Sevilla city had dropped by 24 per cent.

