Ryan Giggs Has Bail Extended For Alleged Assault On His Girlfriend In November.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has had his bail extended after being arrested on suspicion of assault last November. The Manchester United legend was arrested and then bailed following an alleged row with his ‘on-off girlfriend’ Kate Greville.

In a statement today, Friday, Feb. 26, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “A 46-year-old man (now aged 47) arrested on suspicion of section 39 common assault and section 47 assault in November 2020 has had his bail extended until Saturday, May 1.

“This relates to an incident reported to police at 10.05 pm on Sunday, November 1 2020, on Chatsworth Road, Worsley. A file remains with the CPS and a decision is expected in due course.”

As a result of his arrest, Giggs did not manage Wales for their November Nations League matches as Robert Page was placed in temporary charge. At the time, a statement on behalf of Giggs denied the assault allegations.

The former winger won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups. He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend at his mansion in November last year after police were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’ at his Worsley home.

