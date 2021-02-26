Rincon de la Victoria Pedestrianises Torre del Benagalbon

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced traffic restrictions ahead of the pedestrianisation of Torre del Benagalbon.

Councillor for Citizen Security and Local Police in Rincon de la Victoria, Borja Ortiz, announced the plans to create a pedestrianised zone in Torre del Benagalbon.

The politician said: “A large pedestrian zone will be created that will serve as an expansion for shops and restaurants where the pedestrian will be the main protagonist.”

This new area, which will not have any road traffic on weekends and holidays, will encompass the central part of the town, seeing the pedestrianisation of Avenida de La Candelaria, as well as the Plaza de la Iglesia and Calle Correos.

The pedestrianisation of the central area of ​​the town is the result of the various conversations held between the mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, and local businesses and residents.

Councillor Borja said that before “the change in traffic regulations and the beginning of the restrictions on the circulation of vehicles in the aforementioned area”, the council has sent residents an informative letter explaining the pedestrianisation.

Mayor Salado added: “We continue to improve the town of Torre del Benagalbon and the day-to-day life of its inhabitants. Torre del Benagalbon has a marked character of its own, and on the one hand, the safety of residents and pedestrians on these streets is improved and, on the other, we take a further step in strengthening Torre de Benagalbon as a tourist destination.”

