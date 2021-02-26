Rincon de la Victoria Offers €300,000 to Help Families

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced it is offering €300,000 to help families.

The news will see Rincon de la Victoria Council increase its funding for a local charity from €180,000 to €300,000 to help families.

According to Councillor for Social Welfare, Elena Aguilar, the money will go to help local families.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, alongside Councillor Aguilar signed the new contract that will cover the actions funds for the charity to buy food as well as help provide money for personal hygiene products for adults and children, home cleaning supplies go towards and maintenance of the centre.

Aguilar said: “We have reinforced the budget for the Social Commissary due to the increase in care that is being carried out due to the pandemic crisis, going from 75 to 90 families a week. It is a support measure that aims to serve people in the municipality who do not have sufficient resources to meet their basic needs.”

The charity currently helps more than 400 families.

Councillor Aguilar also spoke of, “the excellent work with the association, which allows us to carry out activities and actions to benefit users and residents of the municipality.”

She added the charity has been doing important work, “since its creation, responding to the needs of the families of the municipality, guaranteeing access to basic necessities.”

The headquarters of the association, based on Pasaje Calafate in La Cala del Moral, helps people based in Rincon de la Victoria.

