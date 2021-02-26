Ready for emergencies in Benissa

BENISSA’S Policia Local now belong to the network of responders to the 112 Emergencies number.

Other Marina Alta municipalities including Calpe and Denia provide this service and, following a recent morning of testing and analysis, Benissa can now join them.

“Our officers will now have all the information they need on the same screen when dealing with an emergency instead of having to make several phone calls to verify details,” Pedro Cobos, Benissa’s Police Chief, said.

