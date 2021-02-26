Ready for emergencies in Benissa

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ready for emergencies in Benissa
EMERGENCIES: Benissa’s Policia Local now belong to the 112 network Photo credit: Benissa town hall

BENISSA’S Policia Local now belong to the network of responders to the 112 Emergencies number.

Other Marina Alta municipalities including Calpe and Denia provide this service and, following a recent morning of testing and analysis, Benissa can now join them.

-- Advertisement --

“Our officers will now have all the information they need on the same screen when dealing with an emergency instead of having to make several phone calls to verify details,”  Pedro Cobos, Benissa’s Police Chief, said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ready for emergencies in Benissa .” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleBullfighting Cannot Be Classed As A Work Of Art
Next articleMan wanted for murder of 11-year-old boy arrested in Barcelona
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here