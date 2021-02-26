Police Arrest Three in Mijas Drug Bust

POLICE from the Guardia Civil have arrested three people during a drugs bust in Mijas.

Officers are also investigating seven further people after police bust two drug dens in Mijas.

According to the Guardia Civil, officer confiscated 14 grams of cocaine and 15.8 grams of hashish, in addition to 1.1 grams of MDA and other drugs.

Police said they were “very active” drug operations, reportedly led by a family group.

Officers say the three people they have arrested belong to the same family.

Their investigation began after officers learned several homes in the town were being used by their residents for selling drugs.

According to media reports, buyers would go inside the flats, which always kept their doors open in case anyone wanted to buy drugs.

As well as the other drugs confiscated, police say they also found a large number of drugs that were used to cut the doses that were later sold, as well as other tools and related drug items.

Police say they also found €1,700 euros in cash and various objects that could have been obtained through the commission of other criminal acts, which have also been seized and which could have been used as a form of payment by the drug gang.

