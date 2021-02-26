Police Arrest Child who Threatened his Mother with a Knife

POLICE in Malaga have arrested a child under 15 who allegedly threatened his mother with a knife.

According to police, the child threatened his mother with a knife after the pair argued on the Carretera de Cadiz, Malaga.

The incident took place at the family’s house in Malaga when the pair began arguing and the woman claimed her son became violent.

The 48-year-old mother called the Local Police telling them she feared for her safety. However, after learning she had called the police, the boy is said to have become angrier.

According to media reports, the suspect picked up a knife, saying he was going to defend himself before trying to leave the house.

His mother tried to stop him from leaving, which is when he reportedly threatened her, saying he would stab her if she tried to stop him.

The boy eventually left the house before officers from the Local Police turned up, prompting a search to try to find the boy.

After carrying out several patrols of the area, officers finally found the suspect near to the house.

The boy reportedly told police he had thrown the knife he used to threaten his mother away at a construction site, however officers were unable to recover the weapon.

The mother is thought to have told police she had frequently argued with her son and that he was often violent with her, but that she had not reported his behaviour previously.

Police later arrested the boy.

