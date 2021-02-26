Piers Morgan Unleashes Flurry Of Rants Over ‘Woke’ Gender Neutral Mr Potato Head Announcement.

PIERS MORGAN has taken to Twitter to hit out at toy manufacturers Hasbro for their plans to make Mr Potato Head toys gender-neutral, as he ranted on the platform that the move was made to avoid “upsetting a few wokies”.

The controversial TV host unleashed a rant about iconic American toy Mr Potato Head after news emerged that makers Hasbro are planning on giving the product a name change to make it gender-neutral. The toy, which rose to fame alongside Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story film franchise, will now be known only as “Potato Head”

Piers shared the announcement in view of his 7.7 million Twitter followers and branded the move unimportant. He began by retweeting the news and fuming: “FFS.”(sic)

The Good Morning Britain presenter then added in a separate tweet: “Imagine thinking in the middle of a global pandemic: ‘What’s really important is dropping the ‘Mr’ from Mr Potato Head & making him gender-neutral in case we upset a few wokies.’”

Piers retweeted a post from American conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro, who penned: “Barbie must be renamed something more gender-neutral. This is imperative.” Piers then sarcastically wrote back: “Yes. Wonder Woman’s going to have to become Wonder Person too,”

Social media users took to the comments section of Piers’ post to share their thoughts on Mr Potato Head’s new name. One person argued: “It’s not about upsetting wokies (whatever that means). It’s about breaking away from traditional gender norms, particularly when it comes to families. I don’t see what the issue is. It’s good that kids are being taught about these things and it’s more out in the open.”

