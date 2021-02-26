PRINCE HARRY has spoken out about leaving the Royal Family in an interview with James Corden, weeks ahead of the release of his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Commentators say the interview, which sees Harry discuss why he chose to leave the Royal Family, will leave Oprah “furious” for sharing intimate details of the prince’s decision weeks before her own interview is scheduled to air.

In the interview, which takes place on a site seeing bus through the roads of Bel Air, Harry speaks about leaving the Royal Family, claiming once again “it was never walking away.”

He said: “It was stepping back rather than stepping down. There was a very difficult environment.

“We never walked away and as far as I’m concerned whatever decisions are made on that side [by the Royal Family] I will never walk away.

“I will always be contributing, but my life is public service so wherever I am in the world it’s going to be the same thing.”

The video, which also sees Harry treated to afternoon tea atop the bus, shows the Prince swear and spit out his drink as the vehicle breaks suddenly. Later on, the Duke of Sussex even raps with James Corden.

The Duchess of Sussex, Megan, also makes an appearance via a video phone call with Corden in which he tried to persuade the couple to move to Bel Air.

The wide-ranging interview also takes in the beginnings of Harry and Megan’s relationship together, as well as the progress of their son, Archie, and the couple’s plans for the future.

